Grizzlies Win 6-1 to Open Weekend Series

Utah Grizzlies celebrate a goal against the Rapid City Rush

West Valley City, Utah - Griffen Molino had 4 assists and Tim McGauley had 1 goal and 2 assists as the Utah Grizzlies scored 4 unanswered goals in the third period as they defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-1 at Maverik Center on Friday.

Both teams didn't score in the first period as the Rush outshot the Grizzlies 14 to 13. Utah scored first as Taylor Richart scored on a 5 on 3 power play 3:02 into the second. Eric Williams made it a 2-0 game on a blast from the circle 7:21 into the second. Rush defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin scored their only goal 14:01 into the second.

Early in the third period Grizzlies got goals from Ty Lewis and Travis Barron 30 seconds apart to turn a 2-1 lead into a 4-1 game 1:33 into the third period. Utah added a shorthanded goal by Tim McGualey and Mitch Maxwell added his third of the season with 2:16 left. Utah outshot Rapid City 24 to 5 in the third period. The shorthanded goal by McGauley was the 7th for the team this year.

Martin Ouellette, who was earlier in the day named league Goaltender of the Month was the number 1 star after stopping 26 of 27 shots. He is now 9-0 since joining the Grizzlies in a trade with Atlanta.

Travis Barron, Taylor Richart and Mitch Maxwell each had 1 goal and 1 assist and Yuri Terao had 2 assists. Connor Yau was a +3 for Utah, who has standings points in 13 of their last 14 games.

3 Stars.

1. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 26 of 27 saves.

2. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 4 assists, +3.

3. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

