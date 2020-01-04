Untimely Calls Cost Steelheads in 3-2 Loss to Oilers

January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (19-12-5) weren't able to build enough momentum late in the game, falling 3-2 to the Tulsa Oilers (15-18-3) on Saturday night from the BOK Center.

After a scoreless opening period, scoring broke out in the second period starting at 5:44 of the second period. Oilers forward Adam Pleskach started a busy night of points with a tally to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads answered back 16 seconds later on a shot from the right circle from defenseman Colton Saucerman to push back even at 1-1. Steelheads captain A.J. White then gave the road side their first lead of the season series, 2-1, when opened in the slot on a setup between defenseman Jeff King and forward Zack Andrusiak at 10:41. Later in the frame, Oilers forward Jack Nevins poked in a centering pass in the paint at 4:45 to tie the game, 2-2, heading into the third period.

In the final frame, the Oilers found the difference on the power play with Pleskach wrapping a shot from the left circle at 7:14 to edge ahead, 3-2. A couple untimely penalties halted built momentum for the Steelheads, and the road side slipped in regulation.

Oilers goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek (4-8-1) stopped 38 of 40 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (5-7-1) turned aside 24 of 27 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Oilers finish their three-game weekend on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3:05 p.m. MT from the BOK Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. MT on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.