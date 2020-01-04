IceMen Earn Hard-Fought 3-2 Win over Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - Alexis D'Aoust scored the go-ahead marker while Adam Carlson made 20 save to lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-2 victory over the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena Saturday evening.

It took just 44 second for the Icemen to find the back of the net. Hayden Shaw delivered a shot from the point that clipped past goaltender Francois Brassard for the tally.

Maine countered less then two minutes later on the power play. Zack Tolkinen received a pass at the point with significant space in front of him. Tolkinen took four strides to inside the circle and blasted a shot past Adam Carlson to even the game at 1-1.

Jacksonville reclaimed the lead three minutes later when Chase Lang delivered a perfect pass across the ice to Mike Hedden. Hedden gained control of the puck and ripped a shot high into the Maine net to put the Icemen in front 2-1 after the first period.

Maine scored the lone goal in the second period to tie up the game at two. Brandon Crawley skated into the zone and lowered his shoulder to angle toward the net a step ahead of the Icemen defender. Crawley skated to the top of the crease and slipped a shot high into the net over the shoulder of Carlson for the goal. The two teams went into the second break knotted up at two.

In the third, the Icemen captured their third lead of the game with a power play strike at the 5:14 mark. Alexis D'Aoust received the puck with space at the right wing circle and lasered a slapshot that ripped past Brassard for the go-ahead marker.

Carlson and the Icemen held off the Mariners attacked for the remainder of the period to secure a big 3-2 road victory.

The Icemen will close out the Northeast road trip on Sunday at Worcester.

---

