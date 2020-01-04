Cormier Makes 33 Saves in Overtime Loss to Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Evan Cormier made 33 saves but for the second straight night, the Adirondack Thunder fell in overtime by a final score of 3-2 at Mile One Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Growlers found the back of the net in a span of 3:29. Colt Conrad snuck his way behind the Thunder defense and backhanded the puck over Cormier for his fifth of the season. Adirondack went to the penalty kill a short time later and Zach O'Brien cashed in on the man-advantage to put his team up 2-0.

The Thunder had a powerplay of their own late in the second period in the form of a 5-on-3. Jake Linhart cashed in on a rebound in front of Growlers' goaltender Angus Redmond for his fourth of the season. The goal came just as the first penalty expired and was assisted by Colby Sissons and Ludvig Larsson at 16:56.

In a similar position as last night, the Thunder battled their way back to tie the game in the third period. Mike Szmatula forced the puck through Redmond after an initial shot by Alex Tonge just 4:16 into the third. Nikita Popugaev held the secondary assist on Szmatula's 14th of the season.

The Thunder killed off a late Growlers' powerplay chance and the game went to overtime. Zach O'Brien's follow up on a rebound in close on Cormier won the game for the Growlers just 2:51 into the extra session.

Both teams finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay and the Growlers outshot the Thunder 36-31.

Up Next

The Thunder head to Worcester to battle the Railers at the DCU Center this Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

