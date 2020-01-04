IceMen Hold off Mariners to Earn Weekend Split

PORTLAND, ME - Jacksonville gained a trio of one-goal leads on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, and ultimately held on to their third one for a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners, earning a weekend split. The game-winning goal came on the power play from Alexis D'Aoust just over five minutes into the third. Both Mariners goals came from defensemen as Zach Tolkinen and Brandon Crawley found the net.

The game got off to an explosive start with three goals in the first 5:45 of the game. Less than a minute in, Hayden Shaw's long shot from the left point eluded Mariners goaltender Francois Brassard for a 1-0 Jacksonville lead. The Mariners went on the power play soon after and wasted no time tying the game, as Zach Tolkinen picked out the corner of the net after a long rebound created from an Alex Kile slap slot at 2:12, just six seconds into the man advantage. Jacksonville went back ahead at the 5:45 mark when Chase Lang spotted Mike Hedden between the circles, and Hedden beat Brassard's stick side, making it 2-1 Icemen, which was the score at the end of one.

The second period was tighter defensively for both teams and no one found the net until the final minutes, when the Mariners evened the game. Defenseman Brandon Crawley drove the net off a zone entry on the right side and flipped a puck over Adam Carlson to make it 2-2 headed into the third.

Ted Hart had a few great chances to break the tie early in the third, but brother Brian was called for a hooking penalty at 4:55, leading to D'Aoust's go-ahead, and eventual game-winning goal. Ted and Adams-Moisan had quality chances to get the game tied but Carlson and the Icemen held on for the 3-2 win.

Jacksonville snapped a five game losing streak with their win. Carlson stopped 20 shots while Brassard made 24 saves. Earlier in the day, the University of Maine defeated the University of Nebraska-Omaha, 3-2 to kick off the first ever "Hockey Day in Maine."

