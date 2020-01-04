Americans Close-Out 4-Game Home-Stand Tonight

January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Alex Guptill of the Allen Americans (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans) Alex Guptill of the Allen Americans (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans (23-7-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Wichita Thunder (15-15-6-0), tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. Allen Event Center Box Office is open NOW to purchase tickets.

The Allen Americans enter tonight's game with a season-high, 3-game losing streak. Allen dropped an overtime contest to Idaho on New Years Eve, and then lost back-to-back games to Kansas City on Thursday and Friday night.

"We have some guys who are playing sloppy right now," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. It's guys who have been here, and who are the leaders of this team. It's unacceptable."

The Americans went 1 for 4 on the power play last night and their overall power play has improved of late. Allen is 21st in the league at 14.1 %. In mid-December they were 24th in the league and right around 10.0 %.

The Americans are 0-2-1 since losing their top-2 scorers Tyler Sheehy and Brett Pollock. Sheehy played in his first AHL game of the season last night in Iowa, and was held without a point.

Andrew Shortridge made his Allen Americans debut last night and took the loss stopping 29 of 33 shots. The native of Anchorage, Alaska, was assigned to Allen by San Jose this week. Shortridge replaced Zachary Sawchenko, who was recalled by San Jose (AHL) last weekend.

The doors open at 2:00 pm today for an Allen High School Alumni Hockey Game. You must have a ticket to tonight's game to get in early. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.