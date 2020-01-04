Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers

Game 35 (Home Game 17)

Vs. Wheeling Nailers (16-12-4-0, 36 pts)

Saturday, January 4, 2020, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones close out their two-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night. The 'Clones fell to Wheeling on Friday night, 2-1 in overtime, marking their second-straight 2-1 overtime loss. The Cyclones remain at the top of the ECHL's Central Division, still five points ahead of the Toledo Walleye.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-6-0) fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1 in overtime, on Friday night, the opener of their annual Throwback Weekend. Forward Brady Vail scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who have now dropped three of their last four games. Cincinnati outshot the Nailers, 35-18, on the night, including 16-4 in the first period, and 11-5 in the second. Goaltender Michael Houser stopped 18 shots in the loss.

Thursday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-5-0) fell to the Indy Fuel, 2-1 in overtime, on Thursday night. Defenseman Justin Baudry netted the lone goal for Cincinnati. The Cyclones outshot Indy, 36-27, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 25 in the loss.

Tuesday Evening Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-4-0) closed out 2019 with a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning their 20th win of the season in the process. Defenseman Frank Hora, along with forwards Ben Johnson and Mason Mitchell netted the goals for Cincinnati. Cincinnati outshot the Swamp Rabbits, 36-25 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win.

Previewing Wheeling: The Nailers enter Saturday in the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Central Division, three points ahead of the Indy Fuel who are in fifth, and are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games. Wheeling is the League's least-penalized team, averaging 9.31 minutes of penalties, and they are 13th in penalty kill (82.4%) and 22nd on the power play (13.3%). They are led offensively by forward Yushiroh Hirano who has accounted for nine goals and 17 assists through 30 games this season. He is followed by forward Cam Brown (9g, 15a), and forward Brandon Hawkins (11g, 9a) who round out the top three. In goal, Alex D'orio leads the way with a 8-5-2-0 record, along with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Saturday concludes a two-game set against between Cincinnati and Wheeling, and it will mark the fourth of 10 meetings on the season between the two sides. Wheeling has a 2-1-0-0 mark against the 'Clones this season, following Friday's 2-1 overtime win.

Next Game Preview: The Cyclones start a three-game series in Rapid City against the Rush on Wednesday night, Cincinnati will play five of its next six games against them. Cincinnati won the lone meeting between the two last year, and is 1-1-0-0 all time against Rapid City. Next week's three games will be the first time Cincinnati has visited Rapid City.

Vail Back from Rochester: Cyclones forward Brady Vail has been returned from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League affiliate of the Cyclones. He has appeared in eight games with the Americans this season, accounting for a goal and an assist in that time, Overall, in 22 games for Cincinnati this season, Vail has amassed three goals and 13 assists, and is currently on a eight game point streak, accounting for three goals and six assists in that time.

Sol Traded to Florida: The Cincinnati Cyclones have sent defenseman Cody Sol to the Florida Everblades, completing the trade for forward John Edwardh from October 10. Acquired in a trade with the Toledo Walleye on October 14, Sol appeared in 23 games for the Cyclones, accounting for three goals and four assists, along with 23 minutes in penalties. He skated in one game with Toledo as well, dishing out an assist.

Aquin Returns to Cincinnati: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have reassigned forward Pascal Aquin back to Cincinnati. Called up for a second time on December 20, Aquin has appeared in 14 games for the Americans, accounting for a goal and four assists in that time. He has skated in 17 games with the Cyclones as well, posting a goal and six helpers.

Home Cookin': The Cyclones are one of the top home teams in the ECHL this season, and suffered just their second regulation home loss last Friday in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Mavericks. Cincinnati has a record of 12-2-2-0 on home ice, and are outscoring teams, 54-34, at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati tied an ECHL record with 30 home wins last season against just two regulation losses, and they outscored teams 155-73 on home ice, which was the lowest goals-against margin at home in the League.

Strong D: Cincinnati is third in the ECHL with 2.56 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 26.82 shots against per 60 minutes, and have allowed 27 shots or fewer in six-straight games. The Cyclones have allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of their last 18 games, and have given up more than three on just seven occasions. They are 18-4-3-0 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Streaky Behavior: Forward Jesse Schultz saw his seven-game point streak snapped in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Toledo Walleye, however he picked up right where he left off with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Greenville. He now has two goals and 10 assists over his last 11 games, and leads the team and is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 36 points (15g, 21a).

Milestone Night: December 13 was the 1,000th professional hockey game for Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz . The 37-year-old had a big game, dishing out four assists in a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Schultz recently recorded his 900th professional point, and currently sits at 356 goals and 561 assists across 1,008 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 13-2-2-0 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 14-0-2-0.

