Everblades Sneak by Stingrays in Third

South Carolina Stingrays forward Dylan Steman vs. the Florida Everblades

South Carolina Stingrays forward Dylan Steman vs. the Florida Everblades

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Zach Magwood's second goal of the game broke a late deadlock and gave the Florida Everblades (21-8-2-2) a 5-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Marvel Super Hero Night at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday evening.

Dylan Zink, Max Novak and Mitch Vanderlaan each scored for South Carolina in the loss, while forward Cam Askew picked up two assists in the contest. Goaltender Parker Milner turned aside many grade-A chances from the Blades throughout the game and finished with 34 saves. The netminder, who was in his 16th appearance of the season for SC, suffered his first regulation loss of the season and is now 11-1-2-1 on the year.

Zink gave South Carolina an early 1-0 lead by knocking home a rebound while the Rays were on a power play advantage at 4:36 of the opening period. Cam Askew and Jonathan Charbonneau each earned assists on the opening tally of the game.

Novak added to the lead with the team's second power play goal at 13:08 of the first. With possession deep in the offensive zone, the puck popped out to Novak in the slot, who beat goaltender Ken Appleby with a quick wrist shot up high and into the top right corner of the net. Forwards Dylan Steman and Mark Cooper added helpers on the tally that made it 2-0.

Late in the first, Magwood cut the Rays' lead in half at 18:55 with his first strike of the night during a power play to make it 2-1.

The Everblades got even at 1:54 of the second when Joe Pendenza scored to knot the game at 2-2.

SC regained the lead 3-2 at 12:36 of the middle frame on Vanderlaan's fifth goal of the season. With possession of the puck in the offensive zone, Askew wheeled behind the net and found the rookie open in front for the strike. Defender Jaynen Rissling also factored into the play, earning the second assist.

But the lead didn't last long for the Stingrays as Levko Koper got Florida back on the scoreboard less than three minutes later at 15:11 to even things at 3-3.

The game remained tied until Magwood's second strike at 11:47 of the final period gave the Everblades their first lead of the contest at 4-3.

John McCarron sealed the win for Florida with an empty net goal at 18:46 of the third.

The Everblades outshot South Carolina 39-34 in the game. Both teams picked up power play tallies with SC finishing 2-for-5 on the man-advantage and Florida ending at 1-for-3. Appleby finished the contest with 31 stops to earn the victory.

South Carolina will complete their home weekend on Sunday afternoon with a battle against the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

