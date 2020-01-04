ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Worcester's Turcotte fined, suspended

Worcester's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #428, Worcester at Reading, on Jan. 3.

Turcotte was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 4:23 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Turcotte will miss Worcester's games at Reading tonight (Jan. 4) and vs. Jacksonville tomorrow (Jan. 5). Any further discipline will be announced following a phone hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department on Monday.

Rapid City's Romanko, Dancs fined, suspended

Rapid City's Darian Romanko has been suspended for two games and Dexter Dancs has been suspended for one game as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #424, Rapid City at Utah, on Jan. 3. Both players have also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Romanko was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 17:35 of the third period. Dancs was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking under Rule #59.5 at 16:57 of the third period. Both players are fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Romanko will miss Rapid City's games at Utah tonight and tomorrow (Jan. 4 and Jan. 5) and Dancs will miss tonight's game at Utah.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

