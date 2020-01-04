Penguins Recall Larmi to the NHL

January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Wheeling Nailers goaltender Emil Larmi

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Emil Larmi(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has recalled goaltender Emil Larmi to the NHL.

Larmi, 23, has played outstanding hockey for the Nailers, posting a 3-1-0 record, a 1.51 goals against average, and a .959 save percentage in four starts. Emil made 26 saves to shutout Toledo in his Wheeling debut, then proceeded to turn away 35 and 45 shots in his other two victories over Indy and Norfolk respectively. The Lahti, Finland native has also appeared in five games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as he plays his first pro season in North America.

Originally, the Penguins recalled former Nailers goaltender Casey DeSmith, but DeSmith was unable to join the club due to a lost passport. Larmi is expected to be in uniform with Pittsburgh on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell.

The Wheeling Nailers will clash with the Cincinnati Cyclones for the second night in a row, as the puck drops at 7:35 in Cincinnati. The Nailers will return home on Sunday for a 4:05 game against the Toledo Walleye. Following that game, the even-numbered players will be on the ice skating with the fans. After that, the next Big Six Promotional Night is Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on January 11th, when Wheeling battles the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05. Holiday Packages are currently available as well. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.