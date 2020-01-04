O'Brien Scores in OT, Growlers Win 3-2 over the Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 3-2 overtime win against the Adirondack Thunder Saturday night at Mile One Centre.

Colt Conrad opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season 4 minutes into the second period beating Thunder netminder Evan Cormier. Growlers forward Zach O'Brien added a powerplay tally 2 minutes later to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead. The Thunder responded at the end of the frame with a powerplay goal of their own, Jake Linhart fired the puck through a crowd and behind goaltender Angus Redmond. The teams entered the final 20 minutes with the Growlers leading 2-1.

Adirondack tied the game 4:16 into the third period after Mike Szmatula redirected a blast from the point, both teams traded chances for the rest regulation time but for the second straight game, there was extra hockey at Mile One Centre.

Hometown Hero, Zach O'Brien outworked the Thunder defence in overtime to pot the game-winner 2:51 into the extra frame to extend the Growlers home winning streak to fourteen games.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to the game

Zach O'Brien had two goals on the night

The three stars were 3 - E. Cormier (ADK), 2 - A. Redmond (NFL) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers head to Portland Maine to take on the Mariners on January 10th. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Listen live on ECHL.TV or tune into the Growlers internet radio broadcast at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Adirondack Thunder (13-15-5-5) at Newfoundland Growlers (24-10-0-0)

Saturday, January 4rd - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 2nd NFL 4:11 C. Conrad (5) J. Brazeau V 2 17 18 21 27 H 8 13 17 39 47

0 - 2 2 2nd NFL 7:40 Z. O'Brien (9) M. Power, G. Johnston PP V 3 14 25 37 H 3 9 10 22 29

1 - 2 3 2nd ADK 16:56 J. Linhart (4) C. Sissons PP V 7 14 18 21 27 H 3 4 6 10

2 - 2 4 3rd ADK 4:16 M. Szmatula (14) N. Popugaev, A. Tonge V 9 12 21 27 91 H 6 26 27 29 44

2 - 3 5 OT NFL 2:51 Z. O'Brien (10) B. Ferguson, S. Sapego V 21 23 91 H 6 10 22

