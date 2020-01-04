Fuel Take Down the Walleye 5-2 in Toledo

January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





TOELDO, OH. - The Indy Fuel (17-16-1-0) came out of the gates hot, scoring three goals in the first period and maintaining a lead over the Toledo Walleye (19-10-3-0) throughout the night ending in a 5-2 score at the Huntington Center Saturday night.

Indy set the tone early in the first period when Alex Rauter found Alex Krushelnyski alone in front of the net to spin the puck around goaltender Kaden Fulcher to give Indy their first goal at one minute and eight seconds into the first period.

The Fuel followed up less than two minutes later when Spencer Watson weaved the puck around Walleye defensemen Brandon Anselmini and found Bobby MacIntyre who tapped it in the right corner.

The two combined for Indy's third goal of the night when MacIntyre lead the charge down the left boards crossing the puck to Watson who lifted it over Fulcher's glove at 12:45 in the first.

Toledo got on the board late in the first period with a one-timer from Josh Kestner from the left circle at 17:34 to make the score 3-1 at the end of the first period.

After a slew of penalties halfway through the second period the Fuel and the Walleye found themselves playing 3-on-3 hockey that Toledo was able to convert on when Shane Berschbach and Kestner ping-ponged shots back and forth until Kestner lifted one high into the corner.

Sam Kurker netted his fourth of the season with a perfect wrist shot from the right circle that gave the Fuel back their two goal lead at 15:47 in the second.

Krushelnysk grabbed his second of the night on a breakaway chance that he rung off the crossbar to bring the final score to 5-2 at 1:35 in the third period.

Dan Bakala had 33 saves in his first start with the Fuel and his first start in a North American professional hockey in seven years.

The Fuel travel back to Huntington Center to take on the Walleye again in a double header on January 10 and 11.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.