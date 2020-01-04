Oilers Kick off New Year with Bounce-Back Win

TULSA, OK- Tulsa remained perfect on the season against Idaho, winning 4-1 over the Steelheads at the BOK Center on Friday.

Danny Moynihan returned to the Oilers' lineup with a bang, opening the scoring 5:37 into the game by shooting against the grain and past Thomas Sholl, tying Robby Jackson - who set up the goal with a cross-zone pass - for the team lead in goals with 11. Jeff King tipped a stalled puck over the goal line after Marc-Olivier Roy deposited the puck into Devin Williams' pads, tying the game roughly 10 minutes later at the 15:31 mark.

Cory Ward launched Tulsa back into the lead just 1:26 into the middle frame, redirecting a feed from Cam Knight into a yawning cage that was created by great team passing. Jack Nevins extended the lead in his Oilers debut, forcing a loose puck past several Steelheads before ultimately finding the back of the net off a wraparound shot 14:04 into the second period.

Tulsa added the cherry on top with an empty-net goal off the blade of J.J. Piccinich with 1:19 remaining. The third period was the only period in which the Steelheads outshot the Oilers, and Williams turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the frame, giving the goaltender 27 saves on 28 shots.

Tulsa hosts Idaho two more times this weekend, facing off against the Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Oilers will be wearing Tulsa flag themed jerseys on Saturday, which will be auctioned off in the ONEOK club after the game.

