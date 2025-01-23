žan Kolmanič Signs with Austin FC for an Additional Guaranteed Year

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with defender Žan Kolmanič. Kolmanič signs with the Verde & Black for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

"This is the second time I have extended my contract here within the last year, and I think that shows how eager I am to be a part of what we are building here," said Kolmanič.

Kolmanič, 24, initially arrived in Austin on loan from NK Maribor in his native Slovenia before the team's inaugural season in 2021. Following that season, Austin FC exercised Kolmanič's transfer option to permanently acquire him from Maribor. In total, Kolmanič has made 73 MLS appearances for the Verde & Black, recording nine (9) assists.

In Austin's 2024 season finale, Kolmanič entered the match in the 72nd minute with the team trailing 2-1 against Colorado Rapids. He provided the assists for both the equalizer and the winner in a 3-2 victory for Austin, earning YETI Man of the Match honors.

"We feel that Žan provides us a unique profile of fullback when compared with the others we've got, and we're happy to have him under contract here for the next couple of seasons," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

The initial contract agreement that Kolmanič signed when joining the Club as a U22 Initiative player in 2021 concluded at the end of the 2024 season, meaning that Kolmanič will no longer occupy a U22 Initiative designation.

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with defender Žan Kolmanič. Kolmanič signs with Austin for an additional guaranteed year through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

