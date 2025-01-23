D.C. United Midfielder Jackson Hopkins and Forward Hakim Karamoko to Undergo Surgery

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that Homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins and forward Hakim Karamoko will undergo surgery.

Hopkins underwent right ankle arthroscopic surgery on Thursday, Jan. 23, after sustaining an injury in preseason.

Karamoko will undergo bilateral muscle core surgery on Friday, Jan. 24 to repair an injury sustained in preseason.

Both players' recovery timelines will be determined following the surgery.

