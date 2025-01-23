D.C. United Midfielder Jackson Hopkins and Forward Hakim Karamoko to Undergo Surgery
January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that Homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins and forward Hakim Karamoko will undergo surgery.
Hopkins underwent right ankle arthroscopic surgery on Thursday, Jan. 23, after sustaining an injury in preseason.
Karamoko will undergo bilateral muscle core surgery on Friday, Jan. 24 to repair an injury sustained in preseason.
Both players' recovery timelines will be determined following the surgery.
Check out the D.C. United Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2025
- International Duty: Inter Miami CF Academy Star Victor Fung Set to Take the South American Stage - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Theme Nights for 20th MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Ghanaian Striker Forster Ajago to 2025 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Transfers Forward Karol Świderski to Panathinaikos FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Midfielder Jackson Hopkins and Forward Hakim Karamoko to Undergo Surgery - D.C. United
- žan Kolmanič Signs with Austin FC for an Additional Guaranteed Year - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Transfers Midfielder Alan Velasco to Club Atlético Boca Juniors - FC Dallas
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win over Puskás Akadémia FC in First 2025 Preseason Friendly - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Promotions Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans D/M Kevon Lambert to Louisville City of USL Championship - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Acquires Defender Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Trades Defender Nkosi Tafari to LAFC for $300K in 2026 General Allocation Money and 2026 International Roster Slot - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Ascel Essengue and Re-Sign Defender Eriq Zavaleta - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Signs Australian Striker Ariath Piol - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Defender Kieran Sargeant to Lexington SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Brian Schwake - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Back for 10th Anniversary - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Midfielder Jackson Hopkins and Forward Hakim Karamoko to Undergo Surgery
- D.C. United Acquires $185,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot
- D.C. United Signs Australian National Team Defender Kye Rowles from Hearts FC in Scotland
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Randall Leal off Waivers
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches