FC Cincinnati Back for 10th Anniversary

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The 10th anniversary of FC Cincinnati will be marked in 2025, and the club is gearing up to celebrate with special events, merchandise and fan activations throughout the season.

FCC was announced as a United Soccer League team on August 12, 2015 and later awarded a Major League Soccer expansion franchise on May 29, 2018, becoming the MLS's 24th team to play in the nation's first division. Since then, the club has opened the global award-winning TQL Stadium; launched MLS NEXT Pro squad FC Cincinnati 2; established FC Cincinnati Foundation and several soccer camps, clinics and mini pitches; won the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield along with several MLS individual Awards, qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup for two years in a row; and made the MLS Cup Playoffs for three consecutive years.

"We have come a long way and accomplished a great deal in a short period of time. We are deeply grateful to our passionate fanbase who have helped us reach this exciting milestone," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "As a club we set a vision to create a winning major league team, lead as an inclusive and family-friendly club, and give back to our community while helping make Cincinnati a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am proud to say we have reached many of those goals and aspire to live that vision every day."

The team is preparing for an exciting season ahead with preseason training underway in Clearwater, FL. FC Cincinnati will travel to Honduras for their first 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup match against FC Motagua on February 19, followed by the FCC home opener on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. against New York Red Bulls. Although 2025 season tickets are sold out, there is limited single ticket availability in the bowl and in premium spaces. To accommodate fans who are wait-listed for season tickets, FCC also offers the Orange and Blue Reserve membership with exclusive access and privileges.

FC Cincinnati will celebrate the club's 10th anniversary with special themed events, offerings and activities, including:

First-ever bobblehead night on (March 8 - FCC v. Toronto)

10th anniversary theme night doubleheader (August 10 - FCC v. Charlotte followed by a special alumni match presented by Toyota)

First Annual Celebrity Golf Outing (August 11)

Open the 11th and 12th mini pitches at parks and recreation centers

FC Cincinnati Foundation will top $700,000 in community building grants for the West End neighborhood since the start of the Foundation. Additionally, programming will reach over 60,000 children ensuring equal access to soccer and supporting education and character development.

10th anniversary merchandise and fan gear available at the Team Stores, including special 10th anniversary patches presented by Toyota.

