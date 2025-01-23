Charlotte FC Transfers Forward Karol Świderski to Panathinaikos FC
January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced forward Karol Świderski has joined Panathinaikos FC on a permanent transfer.
The move opens a Designated Player and international roster slot for the Club.
Świderski was signed in January 2022 from PAOK as Charlotte FC's first Designated Player in Club history. The Polish forward appeared in 85 matches across all competitions for The Crown and departs as the Club's all-time leader in goals (32) and assists (15).
"Karol was our Club's first Designated Player and his successes on the pitch played a big part in how we've established ourselves in this league over the last three seasons. He helped us earn back-to-back playoff appearances and always gave everything he had when wearing the Charlotte shirt," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We thank him for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wish he and his family well in their return to Greece and throughout the rest of his career."
Panathinaikos is currently 2nd in Super League Greece and are into the knockout phase of the UEFA Conference League.
Transaction: Charlotte FC forward Karol Świderski joins Panathinaikos FC on a permanent transfer.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2025
- International Duty: Inter Miami CF Academy Star Victor Fung Set to Take the South American Stage - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Theme Nights for 20th MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Ghanaian Striker Forster Ajago to 2025 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Transfers Forward Karol Świderski to Panathinaikos FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Midfielder Jackson Hopkins and Forward Hakim Karamoko to Undergo Surgery - D.C. United
- žan Kolmanič Signs with Austin FC for an Additional Guaranteed Year - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Transfers Midfielder Alan Velasco to Club Atlético Boca Juniors - FC Dallas
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win over Puskás Akadémia FC in First 2025 Preseason Friendly - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Promotions Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans D/M Kevon Lambert to Louisville City of USL Championship - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Acquires Defender Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Trades Defender Nkosi Tafari to LAFC for $300K in 2026 General Allocation Money and 2026 International Roster Slot - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Ascel Essengue and Re-Sign Defender Eriq Zavaleta - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Signs Australian Striker Ariath Piol - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Defender Kieran Sargeant to Lexington SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Brian Schwake - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Back for 10th Anniversary - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Transfers Forward Karol Świderski to Panathinaikos FC
- Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Promotions Schedule
- Charlotte FC Acquires Forward Wilfried Zaha on Loan from Galatasaray
- Charlotte FC Acquires Midfielder Eryk Williamson from Portland Timbers in Exchange for $100,000 General Allocation Money
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos