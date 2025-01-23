Charlotte FC Transfers Forward Karol Świderski to Panathinaikos FC

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced forward Karol Świderski has joined Panathinaikos FC on a permanent transfer.

The move opens a Designated Player and international roster slot for the Club.

Świderski was signed in January 2022 from PAOK as Charlotte FC's first Designated Player in Club history. The Polish forward appeared in 85 matches across all competitions for The Crown and departs as the Club's all-time leader in goals (32) and assists (15).

"Karol was our Club's first Designated Player and his successes on the pitch played a big part in how we've established ourselves in this league over the last three seasons. He helped us earn back-to-back playoff appearances and always gave everything he had when wearing the Charlotte shirt," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We thank him for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wish he and his family well in their return to Greece and throughout the rest of his career."

Panathinaikos is currently 2nd in Super League Greece and are into the knockout phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Transaction: Charlotte FC forward Karol Świderski joins Panathinaikos FC on a permanent transfer.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.