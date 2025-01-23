LAFC to Face Liga MX's Club América in Preseason Match at BMO Stadium

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Liga MX giants Club América announced today that the two clubs will meet in a preseason friendly match on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Televisa in Mexico.

A portion of match proceeds will be donated to support ongoing fire relief and recovery efforts in the Los Angeles area.

Tickets for the match go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased HERE.

LAFC season ticket members will have access to exclusive presale discounted tickets beginning today, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The most decorated team in Liga MX with a record 16 league titles, Club América has claimed three consecutive league titles (Apertura 2023, Clausura 2024, and Apertura 2024), and won the Campeones Cup 2024. Former LAFC player Brian Rodriguez plays for Las Aguilas after appearing in 55 regular-season matches for the Black & Gold from 2019-2022.

One of the most prominent teams in Major League Soccer (MLS), LAFC began play in 2018 and has featured top players such as Carlos Vela, Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. The reigning 2024 U.S. Open Cup champions, the Black & Gold won the 2022 MLS Cup and the 2019 and 2022 Supporters' Shield and have recorded more wins than any MLS team since 2018.

Club América's visit to Los Angeles brings Mexico's winningest team closer to its loyal fans in the United States.

LAFC has previously faced Club América two times: in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League semifinals and in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase on Aug. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium.

