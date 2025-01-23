LA Galaxy Sign Defender Ascel Essengue and Re-Sign Defender Eriq Zavaleta

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed defender Ascel Essengue to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with club option years through 2028. Additionally, the club has signed defender Eriq Zavaleta to a one-year deal through the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Essengue, 21, joins the Galaxy after having recorded three goals in 72 appearances (59 starts) across all competitions with the LA Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC) in the USL Championship (2021-22) and MLS NEXT Pro (2023-24). During the 2024 campaign, Essengue recorded three goals in 30 matches played (29 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, US Open Cup). The Yaoundé, Cameroon, native made 26 appearances for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. In two seasons played in the USL Championship with LA Galaxy II (2021-22), the Kadji Sports Academy product made 16 appearances (4 starts).

Zavaleta, 32, begins his fourth season with the Galaxy after having recorded three goals in 25 career matches played (12 starts) across all competitions with LA (2022-Present). In seven matches played (2 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2024 campaign, Zavaleta recorded one goal in 215 minutes played. In 12 seasons played in MLS, Zavaleta has tallied five goals and one assist in 160 league appearances (117 starts) between Seattle Sounders FC (2013), Chivas USA (2014), Toronto FC (2015-21) and the LA Galaxy (2022-24).

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign defender Ascel Essengue to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with club option years through 2028 on Jan. 23, 2025.

Ascel Essengue

Pronunciation: ah-SELL eh-SEN-geh

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

Date Of Birth: April 30, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: Cameroon

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.