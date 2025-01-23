LAFC Acquires Defender Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today announced that the team has acquired defender Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas in exchange for $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and a 2026 International Roster Slot.

"Nkosi is a player of great promise, and we are excited to welcome him to LAFC to see him fulfill his potential," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "Nkosi's technical ability and physicality will further solidify our strong backline."

Tafari, 27, joins the Black & Gold from Western Conference rival FC Dallas, where he has spent the entirety of his five professional seasons, since getting drafted with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft from Seattle University.

The Manhattan, NY native appeared in 28 regular season games (25 starts) for Dallas last season, scoring three goals. Overall, Nkosi has played in 107 regular season matches (84 starts), compiling seven goals and six assists in 7,885 total minutes.

Tafari's continued development and towering presence on the FC Dallas backline earned him an invitation to the U.S. National Team January Training Camp in January, 2024.

Prior to joining FC Dallas, Tafari began his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut, where he appeared in 46 matches over three seasons with the Huskies. He transferred to Seattle University for his senior season, helping the Redhawks earn 10 shutouts as they won the WAC regular season title and he was named the 2019 WAC Defensive Player of the Year and named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team.

Name: Nkosi Tafari

Pronunciation: En-KO-see Tuh-far-eye

Position: Defender

Age: 27

Height: 6'4"

Hometown: Manhattan, NY

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: FC Dallas

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires defender Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas in exchange for $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and a 2026 International Roster Slot.

