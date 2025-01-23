Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win over Puskás Akadémia FC in First 2025 Preseason Friendly

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC played its first friendly of the 2025 preseason against Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia FC on Thursday, earning a 2-0 win at the Marbella Football Center. Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega both scored for the Rave Green as Seattle played its first of four scheduled preseason matches in Spain.

The first half featured fast-paced, back-and-forth action with lots of play down the right flank. After hitting an earlier chance off the crossbar, de la Vega converted in the 20th minute after João Paulo lobbed a free kick into the area, which the Argentine finished off the bounce into the back of the net. Morris doubled Seattle's lead in the 31st minute, with Yeimar Gómez Andrade lacing a pass to de la Vega, who redirected the ball to a streaking Morris. The striker took a touch inside the area before converting a left-footed finish for the 2-0 lead.

The second half featured an entirely rotated lineup for Seattle. While neither team could find the back of the net, the best chance of the half came from Tacoma Defiance midfielder Snyder Brunell in the 59th minute, sending a shot just wide right of the frame.

Sounders FC continues its preseason training this week from Marbella, with three more friendlies in Spain scheduled against Aalborg BK on Friday, January 31 (6:00 a.m. PT) before taking on IFK Norrkøping and Hammarby IF on Wednesday, February 5 (7:00 a.m. PT and 10:30 a.m. PT, respectively). The club then returns to the Pacific Northwest for its last week of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on Saturday, February 12 (10:30 a.m. PT) at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse. Seattle kicks off the 2025 campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup action at Antigua GFC on February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT), then begins the 2025 MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY VS. PUSKÁS AKADÉMIA FC

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Puskás Akadémia FC 0

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Venue: Marbella Football Center

Weather: 65 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (João Paulo) 20'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Pedro de la Vega, Yeimar Gómez Andrade) 31'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

Sounders FC Lineup (First Half) - Stefan Frei, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Stuart Hawkins, Nouhou, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi+, Sebastian Gomez+, Paul Arriola, Pedro De La Vega, Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Leo Burney, Ryan Baer^, Osaze De Rosario+

Sounders FC Lineup (Second Half) - Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Josh Atencio, Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell, Travian Sousa, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Georgi Minoungou, Snyder Brunell+, Danny Musovski

Substitutes note used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Leo Burney, Ryan Baer^, Osaze De Rosario+

+ Tacoma Defiance player

^ Unsigned SuperDraft selection

