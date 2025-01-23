FC Dallas Trades Defender Nkosi Tafari to LAFC for $300K in 2026 General Allocation Money and 2026 International Roster Slot

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has traded defender Nkosi Tafari to LAFC in exchange for $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2026 International Roster Slot. Tafari leaves the club having played 121 matches for FC Dallas across all competitions.

In 2024, Tafari appeared in 28 matches, starting 25 and playing a total of 2,259 minutes. He matched his career high with three goals and was tied for second across MLS for most goals scored by a defender. Tafari was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday twice, for Matchday 20 and Matchday 24.

Tafari earned his first U.S. Men's National Team call-up following a breakout 2023 season, in which he played a career-high 37 games across all competitions. He anchored one of the league's best defenses, helping FC Dallas allow the third-fewest goals in MLS during the regular season (40), while ranking third in goals against average (1.00).

Tafari was the 14th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. He played collegiately at Seattle University and the University of Connecticut and also featured for FC Dallas' affiliate club, North Texas SC, from 2020-21.

