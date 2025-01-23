Charlotte FC Announce 2025 Promotions Schedule
January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The 2025 Charlotte FC promotions schedule is officially out! Check out the full lineup of theme nights and giveaways, and get ready for season four.
3/1: CLTFC Snapback Hat Giveaway, presented by Ally
4/5: Foam Goalie Glove Giveaway, presented by Bojangles
4/26: Summer Scarf Giveaway, presented by Atrium Health
5/17: Party Shirt Giveaway, presented by Daimler Truck North America
5/24: Soccer For All
7/5: Straw Hat Giveaway, presented by BCBS NC
7/26: TBA Collectible, presented by Rugs.com
9/13: Inflatable Crown Giveaway, presented by Ticketmaster
9/27: Por La Cultura
10/18: Fan Appreciation + T-shirt Giveaway, presented by Ally
HOME OPENER HAT GIVEAWAY
Fill The Fortress on Saturday, March 1, as The Crown takes on Atlanta United. The first fans to arrive will receive the limited-edition CLTFC snapback hat presented by Ally.
