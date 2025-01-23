Real Salt Lake Loans D/M Kevon Lambert to Louisville City of USL Championship

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has loaned Jamaican international Kevon Lambert to Louisville City of the USL Championship for the 2025 season. Lambert arrived in Utah on August 16, 2023, via permanent transfer from the USL Phoenix Rising, making two MLS reg. season appearances. Last year, Lambert spent the season on loan with San Antonio (USL Championship), following a 2023 RSL late-season run that saw him total just 22 minutes of action, while also logging 39 minutes in a substitute appearance at Houston in Leg One of the Best-of-Three Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoff series.

Lambert, 27, had spent seven seasons as a member of Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship prior to his RSL arrival 18 months ago. During his time in Phoenix, the Jamaican international helped Rising qualify for the playoffs in all but one season. From 2017-23, Phoenix advanced to the USL Cup twice, finishing as the U.S. Soccer Federation's Division II league's Runner-Up in 2018 and as a joint finalist in the Covid-19 affected 2020 season. In 2019 - when Real Monarchs won the USL Championship title - Lambert and Phoenix were crowned regular-season champions.

Throughout his seven seasons with Phoenix, Lambert recorded 15 goals and 10 assists in 161 appearances across all competitions either a two-way box-to-box midfielder or centerback, earning himself seven USL Team of the Week awards. Lambert appeared in 11 USL-C playoff matches, as well as three games in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Before arriving in America, Lambert began his professional career as a 17-year-old in his home country with Montego Bay United, appearing in 12 matches. Additionally, Lambert became the 56th Jamaican all-time to join Major League Soccer and the seventh to be rostered in 2023, joining teammates Andre Blake, Javain Brown, Cory Burke, Damion Lowe, Ravel Morrison and Alvas Powell.

As a member of the Jamaican National Team, Lambert has helped the Reggae Boyz earn a best-ever finish at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup as the tourney Runners-Up, as well as a second-place finish in the 2017 Caribbean Cup. Overall, Lambert has appeared in 23 matches for his home country, four of which came during the most recent CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he started in matches against Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, as well as the semifinal match against Mexico.

Back in 2023, Lambert became the seventh 'Reggae Boy' to find himself on an RSL roster since 2005, following Andy Williams, Ryan Johnson, Lovel Palmer, Khari Stephenson, Demar Phillips and Omar Holness. A year ago, RSL drafted another Jamaican, M/F Matthew Bell, in the first round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Marshall University, while the summer window of 2024 saw RSL add DF Javain Brown off waivers from Vancouver, bringing the number of JFF selections to nine in the 20-season history of the Claret-and-Cobalt (not including former assistant coach Tyrone Marshall).

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer) loans D/M Kevon Lambert to Louisville City FC (USL Championship) on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

#31 - Kevon Lambert

Pronunciation: Kev-uhn

Position: Defender / Midfielder

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175

Hometown: Saint James Parish, Jamaica

Date of Birth: 22 March 1997 (27 years old)

Nationality: Jamaica

How Acquired: Loaned to Louisville City FC on January 23, 2025

