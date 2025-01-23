Houston Dynamo FC Loan Defender Kieran Sargeant to Lexington SC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Kieran Sargeant will join USL Championship side Lexington SC on loan for the 2025 season, both teams announced today.

Sargeant signed a Homegrown Contract with the Dynamo in January 2024, becoming the 16th Dynamo Academy (there are now 17) product to sign as a Homegrown Player with the first team.

The 21-year-old spent most of last season with Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he appeared in 26 matches (23 starts) and helped the team secure their third consecutive postseason berth. Sargeant scored his first professional goal versus in-state rival North Texas SC in April, while recording two assists in Houston's 4-1 home win over Minnesota Unted FC 2 in August.

The Houston native was a four-year starter with the Dynamo Academy and was named Player of the Season for the U17 group in the 2019-20 season. During that season, Sargeant played a key role in the team winning its super group at the Generation adidas Cup.

Sargeant attended Georgetown University and played 60 games (47 starts) with the Hoyas, notching four goals and 15 assists. Throughout his three-year collegiate career (2021-2023), the defender earned multiple accolades, including BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week, BIG EAST Freshman of the Week and Third Team All-BIG EAST honors.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loan defender Kieran Sargeant to USL Championship side Lexington SC for the 2025 season.

KIERAN SARGEANT BIO:

NAME: Kieran Sargeant

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: May 15, 2003 (21)

BIRTHPLACE: Houston, Texas

HEIGHT: 6 ft.

WEIGHT: 165 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA

