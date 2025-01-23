International Duty: Inter Miami CF Academy Star Victor Fung Set to Take the South American Stage

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy 17-year-old defender Victor Fung continues to make strides on his fútbol journey, recently marking a pivotal milestone in his career with his selection to Venezuela's U-20 squad for the 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 South American Championship.

Fung began his trajectory at Inter Miami CF's Academy in August 2019. The young defender has impressed with stellar performances for the Club's teams in the ensuing years, and as a result has gained international experience with a number of call ups, leading to this significant moment with the Venezuela U-20s.

After initially joining the Academy as captain of the U-13 team, Fung went on to play a crucial role in guiding the U-15 team to a national championship, winning the MLS NEXT Cup in 2022. His consistent performances and dedication then earned him a spot on the Academy's U-20 team that competed in the UPSL last season, where he served as captain and a reliable starter. Now, Fung is set to continue his journey with Inter Miami CF II for the 2025 season.

On the international front, Fung has represented two national teams, beginning with Canada's U-17 side, where he regularly played a year up with the 2006-born group. The defender served as secondary captain during key periods, including the Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala to help the team qualify to the 2023 FIFA U-17 in Indonesia, where he started and played the full 90-minutes against Spain in the group stage.

In 2024, Fung began his journey with Venezuela's U-20 youth team, traveling to high-profile tournaments and friendlies across Argentina, Spain, Paraguay, Mexico, and Colombia. Notably, he served as secondary captain and scored a goal against Palmeiras during the U-18 Canteras de América tournament in Argentina. Fung has played multiple roles across the backline during matches against renowned teams such as Pumas UNAM, Colombia U-20, and Paraguay U-20.

Now, Fung is set to embark on his biggest challenge yet: representing Venezuela at the 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 South American Championship in Venezuela in search of securing a spot in the upcoming 2025 FIFA World Cup in Chile later this year. The tournament, one of the most prestigious in international youth fútbol, will present Fung the opportunity to compete in matches against Chile, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay, a testament to his growing influence on the international stage.

Venezuela and the defender are set to take on Chile U-20's youth team on Thursday, January 22, at 6:30 p.m. ET, Peru U-20's youth team on Saturday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Paraguay U20's youth team on Wednesday, Saturday 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Uruguay's U20's youth team on Friday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Lara, Venezuela.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.