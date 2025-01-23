Real Salt Lake Signs Australian Striker Ariath Piol

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has signed 20-year-old Australian striker Ariath Piol via permanent transfer from Macarthur FC (A-League). Piol is signed through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with a Club option for the 2028campaign.

Pending P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC) receipts, Piol will be eligible to join RSL for its two California-based preseason training stints, prior to the Club's Feb. 19 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One first leg tilt in San Jose, Costa Rica against CS Herediano.

"Ari is a talented young player with a bright future and a ton of potential," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, entering his fifth RSL and 15th MLS campaign. "We are excited to see him grow with us for the next few years as another young attacker we can develop. We've seen and heard great things about Ari's 'team-first' attitude. His determined work rate is evident, and combined with a phenomenal skill set and the tools he has to bolster our attack, we are elated to welcome him to Utah."

Piol arrives in Utah after scoring three goals in nine appearances this season for Macarthur FC in the A-League, for which the son of Sudanese refugees won the Australian Cup in 2024. Piol has scored four goals in 14 games this season in Australia's top division, with his November, 2024,bicycle kick earning the A-League's Goal of the Week honors.

"All praise and glory to God for my blessings, I'm happy and grateful to have this U.S. Major League Soccer opportunity," Piol said.

"I've enjoyed my research of the club and I can't wait to get on with the great group of players and staff that we've got."

"I'm excited to learn every day, and I'm looking forward to this upcoming season and how I can add my personality to the squad and help the team succeed.''

Real Salt Lake concluded the first stage of its 21st preseason in Utah yesterday at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, prior to today's departure for the Santa Barbara, Calif., portion of training camp. Following preseason matches against NYCFC and Minnesota during the Jan. 24-30 window, RSL will return to Utah for Herriman-based sessions on Feb. 1-2 before spending 10 days at the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif.

The Claret-and-Cobalt are now preparing for its fourth-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup foray, paired with Costa Rican side CS Herediano away on Wed., Feb. 19, with the return leg at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wed., Feb. 26 (6:30p MT kickoff). RSL opens the 2025 MLS campaign - its 21st - away at San Jose Earthquakes on Sat., Feb. 22(8:30p MT), with RSL's 2025 MLS home opener set for Sat., March 1 against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC (2:30p MT at America First Field).

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

#23 - Ariath Piol

Pronunciation: ARR - ee - ath pee - YOLE

Position: Forward

Hometown: Adelaide, Australia

College: n/a

Date of Birth: 11 October 2004 (20)

Nationality: Australian

How Acquired: Via permanent transfer from Macarthur FC (Australia) on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2024

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.