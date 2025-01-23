Houston Dynamo FC Announce Theme Nights for 20th MLS Season

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced the club's theme nights for the 2025 season today, as the Dynamo prepare to celebrate their 20th MLS season at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo kick off the 2025 MLS Season with two standout home matches, hosting a Texas Derby versus FC Dallas on February 22 and Inter Miami CF on March 2. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available HERE.

Dynamo fans can look forward to celebrating these special nights at Shell Energy Stadium this season:

Home Opener, powered by Shell Energy - February 22 vs. FC Dallas

Houston will host their fiercest rival to launch their Season 20 campaign, and fans can arrive early to claim a gate giveaway Dynamo-branded wall flag.

Space City Night, presented by Conoco Phillips - April 19 vs. Colorado Rapids

The second week of April features Space City Night when the Dynamo face off against the Colorado Rapids. Fans will be able to partake in pre-match STEM activities celebrating the science of soccer and space exploration. Additionally, the club will highlight STEM initiatives in the community and host local school STEM groups.

Season 20 Celebration - May 10 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

The highlight of this season's theme nights will be the Season 20 Celebration on Alumni Weekend when the club welcomes back former players to H-Town. A special slate of activities featuring fan-favorites from the past 19 seasons will culminate Saturday, May 10 for a thrilling match versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Kick Cancer Night, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center - May 31 vs. Sporting Kansas City

The last day of May features Kick Cancer Night, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center, when the Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City. During the match, the Dynamo and their front kit sponsor, MD Anderson Cancer Center, will recognize and celebrate cancer survivors leading into National Cancer Survivor Day on June 1.

H-Town Night - July 19 vs. Philadelphia Union

The club will celebrate all things Houston during H-Town Night, highlighted with a special merchandise collection, when the Dynamo host the Philadelphia Union at Shell Energy Stadium for the cross-conference matchup that will see the two sides go head-to-head for the first time since Houston's 3-0 victory over the Union in 2018 U.S. Open Cup final.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates - July 25 vs. LA Galaxy

The club will recognize members of the United States military in Houston and around the world when they host reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on July 25. Dynamo & Dash Charities will lead efforts to celebrate active military members and veterans leading into and during the match, including a Military Appreciation Dinner and hosting military and their families during the match.

Kids Night - Aug. 23 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

The Dynamo will host Kids Night to celebrate the last days of summer on Saturday, August 23. Fans young and old can look forward to festivities throughout the match, including a celebration of Diesel's birthday, special giveaways for kids, and more when the Dynamo take on the Earthquakes.

Noche Latina - Sept. 20 vs Portland Timbers

Houston will host Noche Latina, presented by Verizon on September 20 when the Portland Timbers visit Shell Energy Stadium. The Dynamo will celebrate the Latino community and Latino heritage through music, art, food and soccer when the Dynamo look to improve on their 6-1-7 (WLD) home record across all competitions against the Timbers.

Fan Appreciation Night - Oct. 4 vs. San Diego FC

As the 20th regular season comes to a close at Shell Energy Stadium, Houston will celebrate its dedicated and passionate fans on Fan Appreciation Night versus MLS newcomers San Diego FC with recognitions, special offers, and matchday flare.

Apart from the theme nights, fans can also look forward to special offers aligned with a select number of matches. The Dynamo will celebrate St. Paddy's Day weekend with drink specials when they host Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 15. Wednesday night matches versus Minnesota United FC (May 14) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (July 16) will feature Half-Price Beer Night.

Additionally, the Club will host the 2025 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Shell Energy Stadium to launch the new campaign and celebrate the start of Houston's 20th MLS Season. Tickets for the free event can be secured HERE.

Full-season memberships, group hospitality packages, 5-Match Mini Plans and single-match tickets are available now on HoustonDynamoFC.com. Further information about the Houston Dash season at Shell Energy Stadium will be announced following the release of the 2025 NWSL schedule.

