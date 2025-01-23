FC Dallas Transfers Midfielder Alan Velasco to Club Atlético Boca Juniors

January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the permanent transfer of Argentine midfielder Alan Velasco to Club Atlético Boca Juniors. Velasco's transfer is the second-largest in FC Dallas history.

Velasco made his 2024 regular-season debut on Aug. 31 against the Colorado Rapids after spending most of the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against Seattle Sounders FC. In the final stretch of the 2024 season, Velasco scored twice and appeared in eight matches, totaling 372 minutes.

In 2023, Velasco topped Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 list. He featured in 28 MLS regular-season matches, scoring four goals and adding four assists. The midfielder received his first national-team call-up with Argentina, scoring in a friendly with the U23 squad against Bolivia's U23 national team on Sept. 4, 2023. Velasco became the first player in FC Dallas history to earn a call-up to a reigning World Cup champion.

Velasco set a career-high in MLS in 2022, scoring six goals and recording seven assists (tied for the team lead) in 26 appearances. He made his FC Dallas debut against Nashville SC on March 12, 2022, coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute and scoring in the 87th minute.

FC Dallas acquired Velasco for a then-club-record fee from Argentine side Club Atlético Independiente in February 2022. Velasco joined Independiente's academy in 2012 and made his professional debut in May 2019 at 16 years old.

