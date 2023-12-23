Wranglers Assign Forward Mark Duarte to Rush

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Mark Duarte(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Mark Duarte has been assigned to the Rush.

Durate had five goals and two assists at the time of his recall, and saw action in three AHL games with the Wranglers on his most recent stint to Calgary. The rookie from Hamilton, Ontario, has logged four of those five goals on the road this year for the Rush.

The Rush will have the services of Duarte for this afternoon's game in Allen vs. the Americans.

Rapid City also placed goaltender Jason Pawloski on the injured reserve list on Saturday. Pawloski has a 2-0-0 record this season with wins over Wichita and Idaho.

The Rush face the Allen Americans at 3:10 p.m. this afternoon for their final game before the holiday break.

