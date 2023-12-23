Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in a 3-2 Nailbiter
December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies fell 3-2 to the Idaho Steelheads in front of a crowd of 5,219 at Idaho Central Arena on Friday night. Utah was led by Jacob Semik, who had 1 goal and 1 assist as well as Dante Giannuzzi who saved 38 of 41. Idaho's Patrick Kudla had 1 goal and 2 assists in the win as the Steelheads record goes to 20-5-0-1 on the season.
Utah scored first as Jacob Semik found the back of the net 18:54 into the contest. Brett Stapley got his 15th assist of the season and Cole Gallant got his 10th. Utah led 1-0 after 1 frame.
Idaho tied the game as Patrick Kudla scored from the right wing 11:26 into the second period. Utah retook the lead as J.C. Campagna scored from the left point 17:22 in. The Grizz led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
The Steelheads tied the game as Colton Kehler scored 4:27 into the third. Later in the period Wade Murphy scored what turned out to be the game winner 13:39 in with a power play goal. Patrick Kudla contributed to all 3 of Idaho's goals. Idaho outshot Utah 41 to 24. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play and Idaho was 1 for 2.
Idaho goaltender Jared Moe stopped 22 of 24 in the win as his record goes to 5-2 on the season.
3 stars
1. Patrick Kudla (Idaho) - 1 goal, 2 assists.
2. Wade Murphy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Romain Rodzinski (Idaho) - 2 assists, +1, 3 shots.
