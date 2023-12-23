Allen Scores Twice in Third to Best Rush

(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, slipped in the third period against the Allen Americans to lose their second game of the season series 3-2 in Texas on Saturday night.

The game started with Maurizio Colella scoring his eighth goal of the season from Alex Aleardi and Charles Martin. Aleardi is now just five points shy of his 200th ECHL point.

However, the Rush would fail to score on their first three powerplay chances of the game. Rapid City outshot the Americans 20-10 in the opening period, but only struck for the lone goal.

Kris Myllari tied the game 10:57 into the second period on a powerplay marker for Allen. The Rush have now given up a powerplay goal in 11 of their last 12 games. The Americans would strike in the third period and score two goals on four powerplay tries for the second straight game.

Tied at one entering the final period, James Hardie capitalized on a Rush powerplay to give R.C. a 2-1 lead, but less than two minutes later, Blake Murray scored to get it back for the Americans.

With time dwindling down, Murray pressured Connor Murphy into a turnover behind the net and scored to give Allen their first lead of the night. Despite chances at the end, the Rush were unable to solve Mark Sinclair in net for Allen and fell in the end.

The Rush end the six-game road trip with two wins and five standings points to keep them in at least a tie for the final Mountain Division playoff spot. Rapid City in now 8-7-1 in the road, but return home for a three-game homestand against Iowa starting Friday, December 29.

