Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 4:10 PM

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans dominated the Rush on Friday night in a 7-2 victory. Game time is 4:10 PM. Doors open at 3:00 PM

Offensive Outburst: The Americans put together their best offensive game of the season on Friday night scoring a season-high seven goals in a 7-2 win over the Rapid City Rush. Blake Murray and Easton Brodzinski each had a pair of goals. Colby McAuley netted his team-leading 15th goal of the year, and his eighth power play goal of the season. The Americans went 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Americans outscored the Rush 4-0 over the first forty minutes of play. The Rush ruined the shutout in the third period when Rush forward Blake Bennett ripped a shot past Leevi Merilainen on the power play for their first goal of the night. Rapid City added another later in the game, but the Americans prevailed for a five-goal win.

Merilainen sharp in 7-2 win: Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen who was pulled from Wednesday night's game against Rapid City, had a strong performance on Friday night stopping 38-of-40 Rapid City shots to earn the victory. Merilainen did not give up a goal until the third period. He lowered his goals against average to 3.34 with a 0.914 save percentage.

Head-to-Head: The Americans evened their season series with Rapid City at 1-1 on Friday night. The two teams will play a total of six times this season. After today's game, the next three games will be in Rapid City in March.

Tied for second overall: Americans forward Colby McAuley scored his 15th goal of the season on Friday night. He is tied for second overall in the ECHL in goals scored with 15, and tied with Carson Golder of Norfolk, and Jay Dickman of Wichita, for the league lead with eight power play goals. His 15 goals this season tied his career high as a professional. He had 15 with the Orlando Solar Bears in 2018-2019.

Brodzinski scores again: Easton Brodzinski scored for the second game in a row. He is one goal shy of tying his career high of eight achieved last season in Jacksonville. He had two goals on Friday night and has three in his last two games.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Home: 2-7-0

Away: 7-9-1

Overall: 9-16-1

Last 10: 4-6-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Colby McAuley

Assists: (19) Kris Myllari

Points: (27) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+7) Blake Murray

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 3-7-1-0

Away: 8-6-1-0

Overall: 11-13-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (12) Blake Bennett

Assists: (18) Alex Aleardi

Points: (28) Alex Aleardi

+/-: (+10) Charles Martin

PIM's (41) Brandon Yeamans

