Heartlanders Head into Break with 4-1 Loss
December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders received a goal from Yuki Miura in a 4-1 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday at Xtream Arena.
Peyton Jones blocked 33 shots in defeat. Brett Brochu made 34 stops, denying the final 27 of the game from Iowa.
Iowa struck first on a one-on-one Miura with 7:47 to go in the first period. Koch sprung Miura in over the line to the right slot and the Toyko native gained a step on the defense. Miura swiveled it by the goaltender low for his foruth of the season.
Fort Wayne equalized five minutes later on the power play, a strike from Nolan Volcan. The Komets then scored the only two goals of the first (Ture Linden, 4:55 of 2nd | Morgan Adams-Moisan, 6:55 of 2nd, PPG).
Matt Wedman completed the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.
Iowa hits the road for seven straight games after the ECHL holiday break, starting Fri., Dec. 29 at 8:05 p.m. vs. Rapid City. The club plays at Rapid City on Sat., Dec. 30 at 8:05 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 31 at 8:05 p.m.
The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great MLK Day at Xtream Arena.
Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
