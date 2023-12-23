Fuel Lose Battle with K-Wings

KALAMAZOO- The Fuel were back in Kalamazoo again for the third game in a row against the K-Wings and the rubber match for the last two consecutive meetings as Indy claimed a shutout last night, and Kalamazoo won in Indy last weekend. Ultimately, the K-Wings won 4-3 in regulation despite being outshot by Indy again.

1ST PERIOD

At 2:29, DJ King took the first penalty of the game, an interference call that gave the K-Wings a power play. Just as that penalty expired, the K-Wings' Brad Morrison headed to the box for hooking.

As a result, Kale Howarth did exactly what he did last night and scored a power play goal as the first goal of the game. This was assisted by Cam Hillis and Colin Bilek.

At 5:57, Ted Nichol scored Kalamazoo's first goal of the weekend to tie the game 1-1 early. With 6:28 to go in the first, Kalamazoo scored again. This time, it was from Erik Bradford.

With 4:44 left, Jordan Martin headed to the box for slashing while Kalamazoo's captain Chaz Reddekopp sat for roughing forcing some 4-on-4 action. Things continued to get chippy between these teams through the penalties.

With 2:01 left in the frame, Nichol scored his second goal of the game to put the K-Wings up 3-1 before time expired on the first frame.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel headed back to the penalty kill at 2:32 of the second period as Santino Centorame was sent to the penalty box for holding.

For the next few minutes, both teams traded penalties back and forth without any goals. First it was Collin Saccoman for tripping, then Darby Llewellyn for holding, then Ayden MacDonald for slashing.

Finally, Kalamazoo took a too many men call that was served by Morrison. Colin Bilek was able to capitalize and scored the second power play goal of the game for the Fuel to make it 3-2. Hillis collected his second assist of the game, along with Seamus Malone.

That is how the period ended with the Fuel eclipsing the K-Wings on shots and outshooting them 24-19 on the game through two periods.

3RD PERIOD

At 4:19 of the third frame, Josh Passolt took a boarding call that gave Indy another power play opportunity. After killing off that penalty, Llewellyn took an interference penalty giving the power play opportunity right back to Kalamazoo.

David Keefer scored at 9:42 to make it 4-2 in favor of Kalamazoo. Reddekopp claimed the lone assist on the even strength goal.

Bryan Lemos and Saccoman headed to their respective box at 10:20 for offsetting roughing minors, forcing some more 4-on-4. With fifty seconds left on those penalties, Malone and Morrison each took offsetting roughing penalties with an additional given to Malone leading to almost two full minutes of a 5-on-4 power play for Kalamazoo.

With 4:32 left in the third, the Fuel earned a crucial power play after MacDonald was sent to the box for cross-checking. Almost immediately the Fuel capitalized with a power play goal by Bilek, his second goal of the game and third point of the game to bring the score to 4-3.

The Fuel pulled Driscoll from net with just under thirty seconds to go and despite putting the pressure on, could not come up with a game-tying goal. Ultimately, the Fuel outshot the K-Wings 29-26 but it was Kalamazoo who claimed the 4-3 win.

34 penalty minutes were handed out across both teams after the game ended for a fight that broke out along the boards. Among the penalties were roughing and continuing altercation calls.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 27, 2023 for Teacher Appreciation Night against the Wheeling Nailers.

