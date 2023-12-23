Steelheads Complete Come-From-Behind Win Defeating Utah, 3-2

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (20-5-0-1, 41pts) capped off a third period come from behind win taking down the Utah Grizzlies (8-16-0-0, 16pts) by a final score of 3-2 Friday. It was the 14th sellout in the 15thhome game with a final attendance of 5,219 fans. Idaho will head to Utah for a 7:10 p.m. face-off with the Grizzlies before the holiday break.

Despite outshooting Utah 13-8 in the first period but trailed 1-0 on a goal from Jacob Semik with just 66 seconds left in the frame.

Patrick Kudla (5th) tied the game in the second period at 1-1 finding the back of the net at 11:26. From the left-wing half wall Wade Murphy fed Roman Rodzinski at the left point. Rodzinski fed Kudla at the right side of the line where he blasted a one-timer far side. JC Campagna would give Utah back the lead with 3:38 left in the frame sending Utah into the dressing room up 2-1 after 40 minutes of play with Idaho outshooting Utah 27-14 through two stanzas.

4:27 into the third period Colton Kehler (6th) snapped a seven-game pointless drought on a rebound goal a couple feet about the top of the crease with Rodzinski and Kudla collecting helpers. The goal came 36 seconds after Idaho's first power-play off the game. The Steelheads went on the power-play with 7:41 left in regulation and Wade Murphy (15th) in his 200th ECHL game would give Idaho a 3-2 lead. Kudla from the left point fed Ty Pelton-Byce in the right circle where he then found Murphy back door.

Jared Moe made 22 saves on 24 shots in the win while Dante Giannuzzi made 38 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Patrick Kudla (1-2-3, +1, 5 shots)

2) Wade Murphy (1-1-2, -1, 3 shots)

3) Roman Rodzinski (0-2-2, +1, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-2 power-play while Utah was 0-for-4.

- Idaho was outshot Utah 41-24.

- Idaho is 130-64-6 all-time vs. Utah and 70-30-13 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (INJ) and Cooper Jones (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Roman Rodzinski tallied two assists in his pro debut.

- Patrick Kudla notched his second three-point game of the year his seventh multi-point game.

- Wade Murphy in his 200th ECHL game scored a goal and added an assist.

- Ty Pelton-Byce tallied an assist.

- Colton Kehler, Mark Rassell, and Patrick Kudla each recorded a game high five shots.

