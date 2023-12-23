Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Tulsa

December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. for the first time since December 3 to host Tulsa.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 166-158-38 against Tulsa and 92-70-2 at home against the Oilers. After tonight, the Thunder won't face the Oilers until January 19.

Tonight is the second of two-straight between the two teams. The Oilers claimed a 4-3 win last Sunday at the BOK Center. The Thunder have been off since last weekend while Tulsa lost a pair of games this week to Kansas City.

Wichita is alone in fifth place with 22 points. The Oilers are in third place with 29 points.

The Thunder have played in tight hockey games since the end of November. Wichita has appeared in eight-straight one-goal contests since November 26. All three of the previous meetings between the Thunder and the Oilers have been decided by one with two of those contests going to overtime.

The Thunder have been solid on the power play in the season-series against the Oilers. Wichita is 5-for-13, good for a 38.5% clip. Wichita has scored a power play goal in nine-straight games. Over that stretch, the Thunder have gone 13-for-39, good for a 33.3% clip. In the last 10 contests, Wichita is 16-for-45, which is good for a 35.6% rate. The Thunder are third on the power play at home (29.3%) and third overall (27.8%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for first in points (36), fifth in assists (21), tied for third in power play assists (10) and tied for fourth with 14 power play points (14)...Jeremy Masella is tied for sixth in minor penalties (16) and fifth in penalty minutes (62)...Kelly Bent is tied for first with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and third in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is fourth in shooting percentage (29.4%)...

OILERS NOTES - Julian Junca is seventh in goals-against average (2.43)...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for seventh in rookie scoring (23) and fifth in assists among rookies (16)...Luca Profaca leads all defensemen with three power play goals...Andy Carroll is fifth among defensemen with 72 shots...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.