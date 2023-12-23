Royals Sweep Admirals, Win Fifth-Straight Heading into Holiday Break, 3-2

December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (10-12-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated Norfolk Admirals (14-9-1-1), 3-2, on Saturday, December 23 at Norfolk Scope Arena for their fifth-straight win. Nolan Maier (7-5-0-1) earned the win in net with 22 saves on 24 shots faced. Brody Claeys (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal for the Admirals with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

The Admirals opened up the game with a goal for the second night in a row and made it rain Teddy Bears at Norfolk Scope Arena. At 14:06, Denis Smirnov took a shot through the clear slot of Maier on the Admirals' second power play of the game. Andrew McLean and Justin Robidas earned the assist on Smirnov's second goal of the season.

Heading to the second half of the middle frame, Ryan Chyzowski tapped a loose puck in through Claeys' five-hole at 14:02. Darren Brady earned the lone assist on Chyzowski's team leading 11th goal of the season. 33 seconds later, at 14:35, Brendan Hoffmann put Reading in front on a wrist shot in a clear slot on Claeys. Kenny Johnson earned the helper for Reading.

With less than 2 minutes left in the second period at 18:04, Darick Louis-Jean tied the score with a wrist shot snapped past Maier. Brandon Osmundson and Danny Katic earned the helpers for a 2-2 score after 40 minutes.

In the first half of the opening frame, at 6:38, Jake Bricknell deflected in a shot from Johnson over Claeys and into the back of Norfolk's net. Johnson and Hoffmann earned the helpers for their second points of the game. The goal was Bricknell's first as a Royal.

In the final seconds of the third period, Shane Sellar and Joe Nardi each earned a blocked shot in front of Maier to seal the three-game series sweep for the Royals. It was the second sweep over the Admirals all-time and their first since April, 2017.

The Royals return home to host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for a Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

