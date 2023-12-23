Icemen Rally to Earn a Point against Stingrays

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Icemen rallied from a 2-0 third period deficit to earn a point in the standings, but fell 3-2 in overtime to the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night in front of announced crowd of 8,867 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

South Carolina raced out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Patrick Harper and Josh Adams.

Icemen goaltender Michael Houser kept the Stingrays off the board for the remainder of regulation, and the Icemen managed to grab their first goal of the game halfway through the third period.

Garrett Van Wyhe collected the puck in front of the net and directed a shot toward Stingrays goaltender Garin Bjorklund who made the initial save. The puck was collected by Chris Grando who knocked in the rebound for the goal to make it 2-1.

Following Grando's goal, a scrum broke out and South Carolina was assessed a penalty. On the ensuing power play, Christopher Brown the captain skated the puck below the left circle and swung toward the net and snapped a shot into the net to even the score at two and force overtime.

However, in overtime the Stingrays Patrick Harper was left all alone in front and his shot hit off Houser's arm and the puck clipped in for the game-winner. The Icemen earn a point in the loss, and will now hit the road to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on December 28.

