Americans Defeat Rapid City 7-2

Allen Americans' Easton Brodzinski

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans' Easton Brodzinski(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators ended their two-game losing streak on Friday night with a 7-2 win over the Rapid City Rush.

The Americans had their biggest offensive performance of the season blowing out the Rush in the second game of the three-game series.

Blake Murray scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season, and Easton Brodzinski his sixth and seventh to lead the way for the Americans.

Gavin Gould had his best game of the season scoring his first of the year on a Rapid City turnover, and then assisted on Easton Brodzinski's first goal of the night.

Colby McAuley added his team-leading 15th goal of the year on the power play. He leads the Americans with eight power play goals. Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high seven games with a goal and two assists.

"We worked really hard in practice yesterday," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We worked on the little things and fundamentals. Everyone was held accountable for the loss. I'm proud of the way we responded tonight."

The Americans improved on their power play percentage going 2-for-4 with the man advantage. Leevi Merilainen had a nice bounce back game stopping 38 of 40 Rapid City shots.

The final game of the series is Saturday afternoon at 4:10 PM. You can watch the game on CW 33 in Dallas/ Fort Worth.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Murray

2. ALN - E. Brodzinski

3. ALN - G. Gould

