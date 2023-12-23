First Place Rabbits Power Past Ghost Pirates, Earn 20th Win of the Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Luke Richardson's 31 saves paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-2 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville started the game with a similar opening to the previous night's meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears, as Jake Smith gave the Rabbits the 1-0 lead just 5:52 into the game with a power-play one-timer for his ninth of the season. Just beyond the midway point, Smith snapped the puck to Tanner Eberle who added to Greenville's advantage with his fifth of the season at 10:20.

In the second period, Greenville extended its lead to 3-0 at 4:24, as Brannon McManus one-timed his fifth of the season into the Savannah net. Later, at 14:56, Eberle's shot was left loose in the crease for Colton Young to poke his third of the season into the Ghost Pirates net. The fourth goal saw the night end for Savannah goaltender Kaden Fulcher, as he was replaced by Michael McNiven after allowing the four goals on 26 shots. After the goaltending change, Savannah broke up Luke Richardson's shutout bid with a power-play goal at 19:55 from Pat Guay.

Savannah clawed its way closer to the Swamp Rabbits with a second power-play goal from Guay at 12:55 in the third period. Late in the period, as Anthony Beauchamp was on a breakaway toward the empty Savannah net, Ghost Pirates forward Logan Drevitch committed a hooking infraction that drew an awarded goal to Beauchamp at 18:25 for the 5-2 score lin.

W: Richardson

L: Fulcher

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to an Eastern Conference best 20-8-0-0 and remain atop the South Division, while the Ghost Pirates fall to 9-15-3-1.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida for a pair of meetings with the Florida Everblades beginning on December 28.

