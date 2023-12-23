K-Wings Gift Home Crowd W, Come from Behind Versus Fuel
December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-13-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used crisp passing, lots of shot blocking, stellar goaltending, and a two-goal night from Ted Nichol to down the Indy Fuel (10-11-3-0) in come from behind fashion 4-3 at Wings Event Center on Saturday.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-9-0-0) made 26 saves in the contest and was named the game's first star for multiple athletic efforts to keep Indy's offense at bay throughout the contest.
Ted Nichol (3) notched his first multigoal game as a professional by slamming home the rebound from a Collin Saccoman (3) doorstep shot off the post at the 17:59 mark of the first period. Josh Bloom (2) recorded the secondary assist on the goal.
Indy opened the scoring on the power play at the 5:26 mark of the first.
Kalamazoo tied it up just 31 seconds later with Nichol's (2) first goal of the game via a tap-in courtesy of a beautiful pass from the left corner by Derek Daschke (6). Connor Walters (6) also assisted the goal.
Erik Bradford (9) gave Kalamazoo a 2-1 lead at the 13:32 mark by undressing the goaltender with nifty puckhandling all alone out front. Bradford received the puck in the slot after a forechecking Brad Morrison (13) deflected an Indy clearing pass and moved to puck to Bradford.
The Fuel got one back on the power play at the 12:41 mark of the second period.
David Keefer (6) scored the game-winner at the 9:42 mark of the third with a snipe from the left circle off the rush. Chaz Reddekopp (4) hit a streaking Keefer with a lobbed pass to clear the Kalamazoo defensive zone.
Indy responded with another power-play goal at the 15:56 mark but the K-Wings defense held strong down the stretch to secure the victory.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-6 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 29-26.
The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Fort Wayne Komets (14-9-1-2) for 'Coats for Floats' at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2023
- K-Wings Gift Home Crowd W, Come from Behind Versus Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Sweep Admirals, Win Fifth-Straight Heading into Holiday Break, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Division Lead In 5-2 Win Over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Fall to Reading in Teddy Bear Toss Night Part Two - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Sink Mariners 6-3 on Christmas Eve Eve - Worcester Railers HC
- Allen Scores Twice in Third to Best Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Saturday's Stingrays Game Postponed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalmikov Scores Twice as Mariners Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Heartlanders Head into Break with 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- Wranglers Assign Forward Mark Duarte to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: December 23 - Rush at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 4:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point against Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in a 3-2 Nailbiter - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Defeat Rapid City 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Complete Come-From-Behind Win Defeating Utah, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.