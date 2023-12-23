K-Wings Gift Home Crowd W, Come from Behind Versus Fuel

December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-13-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used crisp passing, lots of shot blocking, stellar goaltending, and a two-goal night from Ted Nichol to down the Indy Fuel (10-11-3-0) in come from behind fashion 4-3 at Wings Event Center on Saturday.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-9-0-0) made 26 saves in the contest and was named the game's first star for multiple athletic efforts to keep Indy's offense at bay throughout the contest.

Ted Nichol (3) notched his first multigoal game as a professional by slamming home the rebound from a Collin Saccoman (3) doorstep shot off the post at the 17:59 mark of the first period. Josh Bloom (2) recorded the secondary assist on the goal.

Indy opened the scoring on the power play at the 5:26 mark of the first.

Kalamazoo tied it up just 31 seconds later with Nichol's (2) first goal of the game via a tap-in courtesy of a beautiful pass from the left corner by Derek Daschke (6). Connor Walters (6) also assisted the goal.

Erik Bradford (9) gave Kalamazoo a 2-1 lead at the 13:32 mark by undressing the goaltender with nifty puckhandling all alone out front. Bradford received the puck in the slot after a forechecking Brad Morrison (13) deflected an Indy clearing pass and moved to puck to Bradford.

The Fuel got one back on the power play at the 12:41 mark of the second period.

David Keefer (6) scored the game-winner at the 9:42 mark of the third with a snipe from the left circle off the rush. Chaz Reddekopp (4) hit a streaking Keefer with a lobbed pass to clear the Kalamazoo defensive zone.

Indy responded with another power-play goal at the 15:56 mark but the K-Wings defense held strong down the stretch to secure the victory.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-6 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 29-26.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Fort Wayne Komets (14-9-1-2) for 'Coats for Floats' at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.