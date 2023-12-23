Oilers Fall in Back-And-Forth, One-Goal Game in Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-3 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Michael Farren opened the scoring just before the 10-minute mark of the opening period, tipping a point shot from Kylor Wall just after a power play expired to give the Oilers a one-goal lead headed into the first intermission,

Kelly Bent tied the game with his third goal of the season against the Oilers just under three minutes into the second period. Nolan Kneen notched his first of the campaign five minutes later to give the Thunder their first lead of the game. Peter Bates scored just 2:38 after Kneen's tally, giving the Thunder the largest lead of the night. Yaroslav Yevdokimov tallied his first since being activated from IR, another tip - this time on the power play - with 23 seconds left in the second period, pulling the Oilers within one, 3-2.

Farren scored his second of the game and his third since missing 11 games with an injury 5:11 into the final period, tying the game 3-3. Jake Wahlin scored the game-winning goal 2:26 later, finishing on a breakaway facilitated by Jay Dickman, closing the score 4-3.

The Oilers outshot the Thunder 22-5 in the final frame, but Beck Warm stopped all but one chance sent his way. Gage Alexander played the first two periods before exiting the game with an injury.

The Oilers head into the Holiday Break before taking on the Utah Grizzlies on the road at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 29.

