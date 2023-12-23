Oilers Fall in Back-And-Forth, One-Goal Game in Wichita
December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-3 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.
Michael Farren opened the scoring just before the 10-minute mark of the opening period, tipping a point shot from Kylor Wall just after a power play expired to give the Oilers a one-goal lead headed into the first intermission,
Kelly Bent tied the game with his third goal of the season against the Oilers just under three minutes into the second period. Nolan Kneen notched his first of the campaign five minutes later to give the Thunder their first lead of the game. Peter Bates scored just 2:38 after Kneen's tally, giving the Thunder the largest lead of the night. Yaroslav Yevdokimov tallied his first since being activated from IR, another tip - this time on the power play - with 23 seconds left in the second period, pulling the Oilers within one, 3-2.
Farren scored his second of the game and his third since missing 11 games with an injury 5:11 into the final period, tying the game 3-3. Jake Wahlin scored the game-winning goal 2:26 later, finishing on a breakaway facilitated by Jay Dickman, closing the score 4-3.
The Oilers outshot the Thunder 22-5 in the final frame, but Beck Warm stopped all but one chance sent his way. Gage Alexander played the first two periods before exiting the game with an injury.
The Oilers head into the Holiday Break before taking on the Utah Grizzlies on the road at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 29.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2023
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 6-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Throttle Grizzlies, 6-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fish Dash, Dance Past Cyclones in 5-2 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Holds off Oilers in Front of 9,716 on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Fall in Back-And-Forth, One-Goal Game in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Lose Battle with K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- First Place Rabbits Power Past Ghost Pirates, Earn 20th Win of the Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Gift Home Crowd W, Come from Behind Versus Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Sweep Admirals, Win Fifth-Straight Heading into Holiday Break, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Division Lead In 5-2 Win Over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Fall to Reading in Teddy Bear Toss Night Part Two - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Sink Mariners 6-3 on Christmas Eve Eve - Worcester Railers HC
- Allen Scores Twice in Third to Best Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Saturday's Stingrays Game Postponed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalmikov Scores Twice as Mariners Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Heartlanders Head into Break with 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- Wranglers Assign Forward Mark Duarte to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: December 23 - Rush at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 4:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point against Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in a 3-2 Nailbiter - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Defeat Rapid City 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Complete Come-From-Behind Win Defeating Utah, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Fall in Back-And-Forth, One-Goal Game in Wichita
- Mavericks Maintain Top Spot with Victory in Tulsa
- Oilers Fall on Road to Kansas City
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 18, 2023
- Oilers Defeat Thunder in Back-And-Forth Game for Third-Straight Win