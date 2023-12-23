Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 6-1
December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads scored 4 unanswered goals in the third period as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-1 in front of a crowd of 6747 at Maverik Center.
Keaton Mastrodonato gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 17:34 into the first period. Wade Murphy extended the lead 1:22 into the second period. Utah got on the board 6:22 in as Tyler Penner connected on a rebound from a Cory Thomas shot. Idaho led 2-1 after 2 periods.
Mark Rassell scored a power play goal for Idaho 1:26 into the third period. Rassell scored again at 3:46 in. Ty Pelton-Byce scored 2 goals later in the third period as Idaho won 6-1 as their record goes to 21-5-0-1 on the season. All 4 of Byce's points came in the third period and all 3 of Rassell's points were in the final frame.
Idaho's Jared Moe saved 29 of 30 as his record goes to 6-2 on the season. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi stopped 27 of 33 in the loss. The Steelheads were 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 2.
The Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers for a 3-game series next Friday and Saturday at 7:10 pm and Sunday, December 31st at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +4, 3 shots.
2. Mark Rassell (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.
3. Wade Murphy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 3 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2023
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 6-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Throttle Grizzlies, 6-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fish Dash, Dance Past Cyclones in 5-2 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Holds off Oilers in Front of 9,716 on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Fall in Back-And-Forth, One-Goal Game in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Lose Battle with K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- First Place Rabbits Power Past Ghost Pirates, Earn 20th Win of the Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Gift Home Crowd W, Come from Behind Versus Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Sweep Admirals, Win Fifth-Straight Heading into Holiday Break, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Division Lead In 5-2 Win Over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Fall to Reading in Teddy Bear Toss Night Part Two - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Sink Mariners 6-3 on Christmas Eve Eve - Worcester Railers HC
- Allen Scores Twice in Third to Best Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Saturday's Stingrays Game Postponed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalmikov Scores Twice as Mariners Fall in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Heartlanders Head into Break with 4-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- Wranglers Assign Forward Mark Duarte to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: December 23 - Rush at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 4:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point against Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies in a 3-2 Nailbiter - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Defeat Rapid City 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Complete Come-From-Behind Win Defeating Utah, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.