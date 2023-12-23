Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 6-1

December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads scored 4 unanswered goals in the third period as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-1 in front of a crowd of 6747 at Maverik Center.

Keaton Mastrodonato gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 17:34 into the first period. Wade Murphy extended the lead 1:22 into the second period. Utah got on the board 6:22 in as Tyler Penner connected on a rebound from a Cory Thomas shot. Idaho led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Mark Rassell scored a power play goal for Idaho 1:26 into the third period. Rassell scored again at 3:46 in. Ty Pelton-Byce scored 2 goals later in the third period as Idaho won 6-1 as their record goes to 21-5-0-1 on the season. All 4 of Byce's points came in the third period and all 3 of Rassell's points were in the final frame.

Idaho's Jared Moe saved 29 of 30 as his record goes to 6-2 on the season. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi stopped 27 of 33 in the loss. The Steelheads were 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 2.

The Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers for a 3-game series next Friday and Saturday at 7:10 pm and Sunday, December 31st at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +4, 3 shots.

2. Mark Rassell (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

3. Wade Murphy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 3 shots.

