ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 23, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Matthew Sredl, D

Worcester:

Jake Schultz, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Leevi Merilainen, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Nolan Burke, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Prokop, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)

Cincinnati:

Add Talyn Boyko, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Wilmer Skoog, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Gavin Hain, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Ritchie, D recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Mark Duarte, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Davis Codd, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)

Utah:

Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Aaron Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

