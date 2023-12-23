ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 23, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Matthew Sredl, D
Worcester:
Jake Schultz, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Leevi Merilainen, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Nolan Burke, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Prokop, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)
Cincinnati:
Add Talyn Boyko, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Wilmer Skoog, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Gavin Hain, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Ritchie, D recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Mark Duarte, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Davis Codd, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)
Utah:
Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Aaron Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
