Thunder Extend Division Lead In 5-2 Win Over Lions

December 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder extended their lead in the North Division with a 5-2 win over the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 3,331 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead on the power play early in the game. Shane Harper took a pass from Yushiroh Hirano and sent a snap shot over the shoulder of goaltender Joe Vrbetic into the net for the lead. The goal was Harper's third of the year from Hirano and Patrick Grasso just 5:53 into the game.

Trois-Rivieres responded with a power-play goal of their own as Alex-Olivier Voyer took his own rebound and chipped it by goaltender Vinnie Purpura for his third of the year to tie the game at one. Justin Ducharme and Cedrik Montminy were awarded assists at 12:45 of the first.

Will MacKinnon and Zach Walker connected while shorthanded to give the Thunder another one goal lead. From the right circle, MacKinnon fed Walker and he deflected the puck into the net on a rush for his first with the Thunder. MacKinnon collected the lone assist at 13:43 of the first and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Ryan Smith capitalized on a mistake by goaltender Joe Vrbetic behind the net and he slid in his 13th of the year. The goal came 8:27 into the second with the lone assist going to Nico Blachman who forced the turnover. The Thunder took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

After Tristan Ashbrook and Patrick Grasso added to the lead with empty-net goals in the 5-2 victory. Vinnie Purpura made 31 saves in the victory.

The Thunder return home Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday, New Year's Eve, at 5 p.m. against Newfoundland. Fans can enjoy $4 Bud Light until the end of the first period of both games.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.