Worcester Railers HC Announce Radio Partnership with the K-Zone WPKZ for Remainder of 2021-22 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today a partnership with The K-Zone WPKZ 105.3 FM/1280 AM that will feature Railers guests on air throughout the season.

Every Monday morning at 8:10 am tune in to The K-Zone WPKZ 105.3 FM/1280 AM or www.wpkz.net for "The Morning Kommute" as host Sean Sweeney will talk with featured Railers players, coaches, and front office members.

Railers play-by-play broadcaster, Cam McGuire, was the first guest on the show which aired live this past Monday, Dec. 13. Listen back HERE.

The Worcester Railers host a pair of games at the DCU Center on Sun., Dec. 26 and Mon., Dec. 27 at 7:05 p.m. as part of "Home For the Holidays" presented by UniBank. Enjoy (4) lower level tickets and (1) $20 food voucher to either game for just $60. The first 500 fans will also receive a pair of Railers socks.

Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

