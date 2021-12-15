Blades Conquer Gladiators 3-1

December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - A late-game effort came to fruition for the Everblades on Wednesday night as Bobo Carpenter, Jake Jaremko and Kody McDonald combined goals in the third period to defeat the Atlanta Gladiators in the series opener at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades saw countless looks in front of Gladiators netminder Tyler Parks in the first period, but they weren't able to push any opportunities across the goal line as the scoreboard read 0-0 at the buzzer. Florida had the edge in shots on net 11-9 heading into the second portion of action and they were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Atlanta's Cody Sylvester finally started the scoring in the game, sniping a shot off the crossbar of Devin Cooley and into the net with 2:03 remaining in the second period. The goal was shorthanded and was assisted by Mike Pelech to lift the Gladiators to a 1-0 advantage at the second intermission.

Florida gave their response early in the third period when Bobo Carpenter

(1:46) scooped up a loose puck on the back door and tapped in his second goal of the season with the Blades. The mark came seven seconds on a power play and featured helpers from Jake McLaughlin and Blake Winiecki who extended his point streak to eight games. Jake Jaremko pushed the Everblades in front 2-1 with a strike from the far post at 8:55 of the final frame, which ultimately became the game-winning goal.

With a tripping penalty called on Kody McDonald with 2:34 to spare in regulation, the Gladiators swarmed the attacking zone for one last push, but McDonald received a pass straight out of the penalty box to pot an empty net goal and hold off the Gladiators by a 3-1 final score. The win raised the Everblades' record to 12-6-2-3 and placed Atlanta at 10-10-2-0. Cooley claimed the victory in his first appearance with the Blades this season after denying 23 of 24 shots.

The Everblades and Gladiators will meet again for the second matchup of this three-game series on Friday, December 17 at Hertz Arena. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two ugly sweater Bud Light seltzers for just $39! To purchase, visit HERE.

The series finale takes place on Saturday, December 18th with a 7 pm start in Estero. Join us for a night of fun holiday festivities based on the Christmas classic Elf! In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Rob Ziruolo, kids' activities, meet and greet with Santa and the world famous Budweiser Clydesdale Horses! Also, skate on the ice post game! Fans are encouraged to bring their own skates as well.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.