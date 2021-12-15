Welcome Home, Lions

The Lions are back home after a long road trip that had the team going up against the Florida Everblades and the Newfoundland Growlers. Coach Éric Bélanger's team completed a near-perfect trip, winning five of the six games.

Tonight at 7:00 p.m. the Lions will be back in front of their home fans to take on the Maine Mariners. The Mariners - affiliated with the Boston Bruins - will be making their first visit to the Colisée Vidéotron. The two teams will be squaring off against one another three times this week (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). After having beaten the Growlers in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday, the Lions will be looking to continue their winning ways. The Lions currently boast a 12-8-0 record, while the Mariners stand at 7-9-4.

Players to watch

Lions defenceman Olivier Galipeau, who has eight assists on the power play.

Mariners goaltender Jeremy Brodeur has logged 728 minutes of playing time since the start of the season.

