Walleye Announce Red Wings Alumni for Winterfest Alumni Game

December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo and Detroit: Two cities with rich hockey traditions. Eleven Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with eleven minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game on Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The Toledo Hockey alumni will take on the Detroit Red Wings alumni outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest.

Presented by Tireman and supported by Hollywood Casino Toledo

RED WINGS ALUMNI ROSTER

Joey Kocur | Defenseman

Darren McCarty | Forward

Mickey Redmond | Forward

Dino Ciccarelli | Forward

Eddie Mio | Goaltender

Larry Murphy | Defenseman

Jason Woolley | Defenseman

Roster subject to change. More Red Wings alumni will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.