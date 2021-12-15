Walleye Announce Red Wings Alumni for Winterfest Alumni Game
December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo and Detroit: Two cities with rich hockey traditions. Eleven Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with eleven minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game on Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The Toledo Hockey alumni will take on the Detroit Red Wings alumni outdoors at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest.
Presented by Tireman and supported by Hollywood Casino Toledo
RED WINGS ALUMNI ROSTER
Joey Kocur | Defenseman
Darren McCarty | Forward
Mickey Redmond | Forward
Dino Ciccarelli | Forward
Eddie Mio | Goaltender
Larry Murphy | Defenseman
Jason Woolley | Defenseman
Roster subject to change. More Red Wings alumni will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2021
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 15, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Announce Red Wings Alumni for Winterfest Alumni Game - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Snowy Series Opener at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Games Through December 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Bryce Martin - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Games this Weekend Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Mavs Drop Two of Three in Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Welcome Home, Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Opens Four-Game Series Today in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Trek Down to Swamp to Take on Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades to Meet Gladiators in First of Three - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Radio Partnership with the K-Zone WPKZ for Remainder of 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.